Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Medtronic comprises 4.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. 74,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,815. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

