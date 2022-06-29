Richelieu Gestion PLC Takes Position in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 391,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Nouveau Monde Graphite accounts for approximately 2.2% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.71% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,713. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $277.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

