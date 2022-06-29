Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
Rise Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.