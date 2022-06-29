Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RYES stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

