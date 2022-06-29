Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOOD. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

