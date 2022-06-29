Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 27,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,931,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner acquired 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner bought 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner bought 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 2,331,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

