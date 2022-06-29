Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,644.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,670.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.

RKT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 2,331,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

