Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires $21,644.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,670.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $21,536.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $21,964.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $21,638.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $21,315.00.
RKT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 2,331,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $20.84.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
