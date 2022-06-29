Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.72 and last traded at 3.72, with a volume of 34377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.96.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.12.
About Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
