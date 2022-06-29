Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.72

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 3.72 and last traded at 3.72, with a volume of 34377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.45.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 8.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

About Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.