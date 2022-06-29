Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $40.14

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $38.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 45,494 shares changing hands.

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

