RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 95000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

