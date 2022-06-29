RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 95000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09.
RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)
Featured Stories
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.