Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 144675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBB shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of C$570.37 million and a P/E ratio of -31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

