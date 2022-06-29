SafeCapital Achieves Market Cap of $2,849.93 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2,849.93 and approximately $26.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

