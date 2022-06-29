Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

CRM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,777,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

