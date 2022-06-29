Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 951,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,942,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after buying an additional 189,583 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $45,611,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

