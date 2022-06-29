Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 320.0% in June

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SAXPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.81) to €43.00 ($45.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($44.68) to €45.50 ($48.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 131,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,223. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.3967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. Sampo Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.18%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.