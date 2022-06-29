San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.61 and traded as high as $9.90. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 947,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.13% and a return on equity of 1,096.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 87.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

