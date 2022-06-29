Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,669 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,625.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 242,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,821,000 after purchasing an additional 445,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,860,316. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

