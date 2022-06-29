Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Orcam Financial Group’s 4th Largest Position

Orcam Financial Group lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.1% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 150,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.