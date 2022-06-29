Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after buying an additional 1,600,982 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,416,000 after acquiring an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after acquiring an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 358,124 shares during the period.

SCHH stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 32,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54.

