Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,982 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,075,000 after purchasing an additional 905,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

