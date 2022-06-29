Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 23.6% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,059 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.