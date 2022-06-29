ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and $4,654.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003964 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,101,052 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.