Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467,947 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 9.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Sempra worth $132,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

NYSE SRE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

