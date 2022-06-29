Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 4,449,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,449,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.94. The company has a market capitalization of £582,624.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.
Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)
