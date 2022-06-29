Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $32.70 Million

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

