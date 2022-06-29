Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 3.9%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 13,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 19.19.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.