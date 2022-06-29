Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at 10.60 on Wednesday.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
