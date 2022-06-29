Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at 10.60 on Wednesday.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.