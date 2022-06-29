ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 4,706,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.10.

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of ShaMaran Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

