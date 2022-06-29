Shield Protocol Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002029 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $100,876.94 and $899.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,965.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

