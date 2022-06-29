SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.00

SHIELD (XSH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $72,045.24 and approximately $64.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,057.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,118.07 or 0.05574353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00260035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00599145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00075798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00517395 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

