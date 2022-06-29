Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 87.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital cut their price target on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.40 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $350.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. Shopify has a one year low of $297.64 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

