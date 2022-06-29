Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON PGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Phoenix Global Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £167.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.49.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

