Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of LON PGR opened at GBX 6 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Phoenix Global Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £167.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.49.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
