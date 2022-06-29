Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 299.3%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 299.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

ERC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,847. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.