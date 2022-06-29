Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Grows By 192.1%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the May 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 1,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,373. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.