Short Interest in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Decreases By 97.4%

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $706,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

