Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Declines By 82.6%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Dermata Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

