Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 265.1%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 265.1% from the May 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,441. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 62.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.