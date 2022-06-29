Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Drops By 81.4%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FPAFY stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

