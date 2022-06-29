Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declines By 80.9%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FAM opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

