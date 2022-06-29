Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Decreases By 79.8%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,972,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 124,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 363,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEM opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

