Short Interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Rises By 203.6%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 203.6% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in GeoPark by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 275,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in GeoPark by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 435,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,756. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $790.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. On average, analysts predict that GeoPark will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.