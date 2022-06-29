Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Declines By 96.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Greenland Minerals (Get Rating)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

