Short Interest in High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Declines By 98.1%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLNFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

HLNFF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.