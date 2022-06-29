Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Drops By 95.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$134.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.76. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $134.00.
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.
