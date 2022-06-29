Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 79.1%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JSML stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000.

