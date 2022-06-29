Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Rises By 228.6%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

KOTMY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. Koito Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.