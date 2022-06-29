Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Grows By 209.4%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,800 shares, an increase of 209.4% from the May 31st total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,917,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of LLKKF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,077,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,867. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Lake Resources from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

