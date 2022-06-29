Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 187.5%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of JFR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,003. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.