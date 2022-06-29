Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Declines By 89.3%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pontem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pontem by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNTM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,016. Pontem has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

