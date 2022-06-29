Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Decreases By 98.3%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 405.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

