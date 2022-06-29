Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Increases By 512.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,900 shares, a growth of 512.9% from the May 31st total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,874.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

